Keith Willis Jr. runs for 188 yards with two touchdowns in Louisiana Tech’s 51-21 win

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keith Willis Jr. ran for 188 yards, including two long touchdowns, and Louisiana Tech rolled past…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keith Willis Jr. ran for 188 yards, including two long touchdowns, and Louisiana Tech rolled past Northwestern State 51-21 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (2-1) led 34-21 in the third quarter when they scored touchdowns 14 seconds apart. The first came after Willis broke tackles at the line before racing 68 yards. Then Cedric Woods returned an interception 49 yards. The Bulldogs now have had a pick-6 in each of the past 13 seasons. They had the nation’s third-longest streak nationally coming into the game.

Willis also had a 65-yard score in the first half that ended with the Bulldogs ahead 31-14.

Willie Roberts and Ezekiel Durham-Campbell also had picks for Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs ran for 357 yards and outgained the Demons 468-324. Hank Bachmeier threw for 110 yards and a score to Koby Duru. Smoke Harris had one catch to extend his streak to 35 games with a reception, the sixth-best active streak in the nation.

Tyler Vander Waal threw a TD pass to Scooter Adams for the Demons (0-2) but also the three interceptions.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.