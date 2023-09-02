Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Jones runs, passes Charlotte…

Jones runs, passes Charlotte to 24-3 win over South Carolina State

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalon Jones threw for one touchdown, ran for another and Charlotte started the Biff Poggi Era with a 24-3 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Poggi, who was associate head coach at Michigan, got a stellar effort from his defense, which held the FCS Bulldogs to 168 yards and a first-half field goal.

Jones was 13 of 19 for 125 yards with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kennon midway through the fourth quarter that capped the scoring. His one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 7-3.

Durell Robinson ran for six yards to make it 14-3 with 4:12 left before halftime. Robinson had 71 of the 49ers’ 213 yards rushing.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up