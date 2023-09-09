Jerrell Wimbley scores 3 fourth-quarter TDs to lead Stephen F. Austin over Alcorn State 38-10

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns when Stephen F. Austin broke the game open to beat…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jerrell Wimbley scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns when Stephen F. Austin broke the game open to beat Alcorn State 38-10 on Saturday night.

After a scoreless third quarter, Wimbley’s touchdowns put the game away with runs of 6 and 67 yards then a 4-yard pass from Mauer.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) led 15-10 at halftime behind Brian Mauer’s 3-yard TD run, two safeties that came on special teams and a couple field goals by Chris Campos, who is one short of the school record of 57 career field goals held by Chuck Rawlison (1988-91) and Storm Ruiz (2016-19).

Wembley finished with 122 yards rushing on 18 carries. Mauer was 18 of 37 for 237 yards with the TD to Wembley but also threw three interceptions. Lawton Rikel had six catches for 91 yards.

Alcorn State (0-2) managed only 84 yards through the air on 7-of-18 passing. Jarveon Howard had the Braves’ only touchdown on an 8-yard run.

