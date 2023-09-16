Jameson Wang throws two TD passes, Cornell opens 135th season with 23-20 victory over Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw two first-quarter touchdown passes, Jackson Kennedy added three field goals and Cornell opened…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw two first-quarter touchdown passes, Jackson Kennedy added three field goals and Cornell opened its 135th season with a 23-20 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Wang connected with Davon Kiser for 37 yards and Parker Woodring for 20 yards to give the Big Red an early 14-0 lead, but the rest of their scoring would come from Kennedy. He booted a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter and his 27-yard kick gave Cornell a 20-7 lead early in the fourth.

Lehigh, held to one touchdown and 128 yards through three quarters, scored twice in the fourth. Brayten Silbor scored on a 4-yard run and after Kennedy hit an important 29-yard field goal that gave Cornell a two-score cushion, Silbor drove the Mountain Hawks to another touchdown on his 8-yard pass to Geoffrey Jamiel.

Cornell recovered an onside kick and ran out the final 1:13.

Wang completed 19 of 31 passes for 293 yards and led the Big Red with 85 yards rushing. Cornell outgained Lehigh 401-239 but did not reach the end zone after the first quarter.

Silbor was 21-of-42 passing for 192 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Luke Yoder, who scored Lehigh’s first touchdown late in the second quarter, led the Mountain Hawks (1-2) with 37 yards rushing.

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.