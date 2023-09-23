Jackson, Smothers lead Jacksonville State to suffocating win over Eastern Michigan

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Jackson and quarterback Logan Smothers each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and Jacksonville State beat Eastern…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Jackson and quarterback Logan Smothers each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and Jacksonville State beat Eastern Michigan 21-0 on Saturday.

Jackson ran for 127 yards on 21 carries and Smothers carried it 18 times for a 118 yards and a touchdown. Smothers also threw a 16-yard touchdown to Quinton Lane for the game’s first score. Smothers’ 41-yard scoring run early in the second quarter made it 14-0.

The Gamecocks (3-1) outgained Eastern Michigan 388-152. The Eagles finished 1 of 15 on third-down conversions and failed to convert on three fourth-down attempts.

Jaylon Jackson ran for 76 yards on 17 carries for the Eagles (2-2).

