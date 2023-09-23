Live Radio
Incarnate Word routs NAIA-member North American University 63-3

The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 10:58 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another — all in the first half — to help Incarnate Word rout NAIA-member North American University 63-3 on Saturday night.

Incarnate Word (3-1) extended its win streak at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium to 13 games.

The Incarnate Word defense held North American University to three first downs — all in the first half — and 12 total yards. Kendrick Stone’s pick-6 midway through the third quarter made it 56-0. Ronald Wilson also returned an interception for a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

CJ Hardy made four catches for 72 yards and two scores — all in the first half — and Timothy Carter, Jarrell Wiley and Nick Meehan each had a rushing touchdown for Incarnate Word.

The Stallions are fielding a team for just the second year.

