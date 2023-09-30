Hill accounts for 4 TDs – 3 in the second quarter – to help Rhode Island beat Bryant 49-26

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD in the second quarter to…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD in the second quarter to help Rhode Island pull away in the Rams’ 49-26 win Saturday against Bryant.

Hill finished 19-of-33 passing for 339 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Marquis Buchanan had nine receptions for 111 yards and John Erby added 98 yards receiving for Rhode Island (3-2).

Hill connected with Erby for a 57-yard touchdown with 8:46 left in the second quarter to give the Rams a 14-13 lead and added a 5-yard TD run 4 1/2 minutes later before he hit Darius Savadge for a 26-yard score to make it 15-point game just before halftime.

Syeed Gibbs appeared to have returned an interception — the first of the freshman’s season — for a touchdown but was ruled out of bounds at the 1 after replay review. That set up Ja’Den McKenzie’s 1-yard TD run that made it 35-13 with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Zevi Eckhaus was 12-of-25 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Bryant (2-3).

Konor Lathrop caught a 14-yard TD pass from Eckhaus and Ryan Clark capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give Bryant a 13-0 lead going into the second quarter.

