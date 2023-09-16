Live Radio
Heinrich Haarberg set for first start at QB for Nebraska in place of injured, turnover-prone Sims

The Associated Press

September 16, 2023, 7:11 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg was announced as the starting quarterback for Nebraska against Northern Illinois on Saturday night. He will take over for an injured and turnover-prone Jeff Sims.

Sims, who came into the week with a nation-worst six turnovers through two games, injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter of last week’s 36-14 loss at Colorado. He had limited practice this week.

Haarberg, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound sophomore from nearby Kearney, made his first appearance at quarterback against Colorado and played 15 snaps in relief of Sims. He was a receiver for two plays against Minnesota in the opener.

If Sims can’t play, Haarberg would be backed up by Chubba Purdy, the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Sims, listed as questionable on Nebraska’s Big Ten-mandated availability report, went through pregame warmups.

The Huskers (0-2) are looking for their first win under new coach Matt Rhule.

