Hastings throws two TD passes, Ridley kicks 3 FGs to help UC Davis beat Southern Utah 23-21

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw two touchdown passes, Lan Larison finished with eight receptions for 106 yards, including a 73-yard TD, and UC Davis beat Southern Utah 23-21 Saturday night.

Hastings completed 21 of 37 passes for 236 yards with no interceptions and Larison added 60 yards rushing on 14 carries for UC Davis (2-1).

Hastings connected with Josh Gale for a 14-yard touchdown that gave the Aggies a 13-0 lead with 6 minutes to go in the third quarter. Justin Miller threw a 3-yard TD pass to Isaiah Wooden about 5 minutes later to get Southern Utah on the scoreboard and, after Larison answered with a 73-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Miller hit Wooden for a 66-yard TD that trimmed the deficit to 20-14 with 10:49 to play.

Hunter Ridley, who made field goals of 43 and 22 yards in the first quarter, kicked a 24-yarder that gave the Aggies a nine-point lead with 2:27 remaining. Miller hit Zack Mitchell for a 13-yard TD that capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive and made it 23-21 with 45 seconds to go but UC Davis recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Miller completed 20 of 42 passes for 324 yards with an interception — which came on the first play from scrimmage — for Southern Utah (0-3). Wooden finished with seven receptions for 122 yards and Mitchell added 92 yards on five catches.

