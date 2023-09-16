Live Radio
Hampton takes control in the final quarter-and-a-half to seal Howard’s fate with a 35-34 win

The Associated Press

September 16, 2023, 8:28 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quarterback Christopher Zellous ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and helped cap a fourth quarter comeback to send Hampton past Howard 35-34 on Saturday.

Howard led 31-14 after Aaron Bickerton kicked a 24-yard field goal with 6:11 remaining in the third. On the ensuing kick off, Hampton was flagged for holding and started the drive at its own 7. Undeterred, Elijah Burris exploded for a 93-yard scoring run to shave the deficit to 10.

Early in the fourth, Bickerton’s 22-yard field goal ended Howard’s 13-play, 75-yard drive to serve as the Bison’s final points. Later, Hampton took over deep in Howard’s territory when Bickerton lost 21 yards when the ball got away on a punt attempt. Then, facing fourth-and-nine at the Howard 12, Zellous threw a touchdown to Paul Woods to make it 34-28 with 8:02 left.

Howard went three-and-out on its next drive before Zellous led the Pirates (2-1) on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that ended with him running it in from the 1. Jordan White sealed it when he intercepted Quinton Williams with 44 seconds left.

Williams threw for 273 yards and a touchdown for Howard (1-2).

