Gillman and Ostmo each run for a TD to help Montana beat Ferris State 17-10

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 78 yards and a touchdown, Nick Ostmo also ran for a TD and Montana beat Ferris State 17-10 Saturday night.

Ferris State went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half and Junior Berger returned a short punt 33 yards to the Bulldogs 40 and eight plays later Gillman scored to give the Grizzlies a 14-10 lead with 7:45 to go in the third quarter. A few minutes later, Gillman ripped off a 23-yard run that gave Montana (3-0) a first-and-goal from the 7 and set up Ostmo’s scoring run from 3-yards out that made it 17-10 going into the fourth.

The Bulldogs twice got into the red zone in the fourth quarter but failed to put points on the board either time. Mitchell Middleton missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt with about 9 minutes to play and Ferris State failed to convert a fourth-and-14 in the closing seconds.

Ferris State — which has won each of the last two Division II national championships — outgained the Grizzlies 285-189 in total yards but also committed 15 penalties which cost the Bulldogs 109 yards.

Braxton Hill had 15 tackles — eight solo — and two sacks for Montana, which is tied for No. 11 with New Hampshire in the FCS coaches poll.

