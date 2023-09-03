Gavin Hardison throws 2 TD passes, Deion Hankins runs for 174 yards; UTEP beats UIW 28-14

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw two touchdown passes and Deion Hankins had 174 yards rushing on 24…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw two touchdown passes and Deion Hankins had 174 yards rushing on 24 carries to lead a dominant UTEP rushing attack and help the Miners beat Incarnate Word 28-14 Saturday night.

Hardison completed 10 of 13 passes for 94 yards for UTEP (1-1). Torrance Burgess Jr. had 85 yards rushing and a touchdown on 10 carries and Mike Franklin had nine carries for 53 yards, including a 3-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 96-yard drive that took more than 7 minutes off the clock and and made it 28-14 with 8:47 to play.

The Miners had 329 yards rushing on 50 carries and finished with 423 total yards.

Incarnate Word (0-1) , ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, took a 7-0 lead when Zach Calzada threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Porter about 4 minutes into the game. Burgess answered with a 40-yard touchdown with 6:52 left in the first quarter, Tre Siggers scored on a 4-yard run to put the Cardinals back in front early in the second but Hardison hit Jostein Clarke for a 13-yard TD that made it 14-all with 4:52 to go in the first half and UTEP never again trailed.

Calzada was 18-of-31 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception and Porter finished with six receptions for 94 yards for Incarnate Word.

