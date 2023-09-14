Fresno State puts its 11-game winning streak on the line in a road test against Arizona State

Fresno State (2-0) at Arizona State (1-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Fresno State by 3, according to FanDuel…

Fresno State (2-0) at Arizona State (1-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Fresno State by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Arizona State leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Fresno State has won 11 straight games, dating to last season, which is the second-longest winning streak behind No. 1 Georgia at the FBS level. The Bulldogs are trying to get their second win of the season over a Power Five team after beating Purdue in their opener. Arizona State is trying to bounce back from a 27-15 loss to Oklahoma State last week. The Sun Devils are playing under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s pass defense has been solid through two games, giving up an average of just 165 yards, which ranks second in the Pac-12. The Bulldogs are throwing for more than 300 yards per game. Mike Keene threw for 366 yards in the opener against Purdue, which was the best debut by a Fresno State QB in program history.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fresno State: It’s a big game for Keene, who played his high school football in suburban Phoenix, just a few miles from Arizona State’s campus. He’s thrown for 599 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in Fresno State’s first two games.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo has run for a team-high 133 yards and two touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State has 78 newcomers on the roster this season, which ranks second in the FBS behind Colorado’s 88. … ASU DL B.J. Green III has 10 quarterbacks pressures this season, tied for 15th among all FBS defensive linemen. … Fresno State’s 11-game winning streak is the third longest in program history and longest since 1986. … Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20 in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl in the last meeting between the two teams. It capped the first 12-win season in Fresno State’s history.

