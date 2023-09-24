Fresno St. scores TDs on first seven drives, beats Kent State 53-10

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keane threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keane threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its first seven possessions to help the Bulldogs beat Kent State 53-10 Saturday night.

Fresno State (4-0) is off to its best start since it won nine straight to open the 2013 season.

Erik Brooks made a tightly-contested diving catch for a 40-yard touchdown and Logan Fife ran for the 2-point conversion before wide receiver Jaelen Gill took the shot-gun snap from center, rolled to his ran and then hit a wide-open Elijah Gilliam for a 32-yard TD to make it 15-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

Kent State (1-3), which went three-and-out on each of its first two possessions, answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard scoring run by Xavier Williams. Gilliam scored on a run from 2-yards out to make it 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, Keane threw a strike to Jalen Moss, who made a diving one-hand catch for a 12-yard touchdown in the second and Gilliam added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 26-point halftime lead.

Keane complete 24 of 31 passes for 325 yards with no interceptions. Moss, a freshman, finished with seven receptions for 120 yards and Brooks had four catches for 79 yards.

