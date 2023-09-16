Edmonds, Wyatt run wild in Merrimack’s shutout win over DIII Virginia Lynchburg

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 213 yards and a touchdown and Merrimack manhandled Division III-member…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 213 yards and a touchdown and Merrimack manhandled Division III-member Virginia Lynchburg 44-0 on Saturday.

Gavin McCusker threw for a score and ran for another for the Warriors as they built a 37-0 halftime lead. Brendon Wyatt started the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run less than two minutes in, and McCusker ran it in from the 15 with 3:10 left in the first.

The Warriors defense got on the scoreboard when it recorded a safety following a sack on CJ Brooks, who fumbled the ball out of the end zone.

After receiving the ball, Edmonds plunged in from the 1 for a 23-0 advantage. Wyatt added a 25-yard scoring run and McCusker threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McDonald to close the half.

Edmonds had 30 carries and Wyatt finished with 112 yards rushing on nine carries. Merrimack outgained the Dragons 370-74 in total offense.

