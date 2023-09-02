Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Dozier, Suits lead Houston…

Dozier, Suits lead Houston Christian to 66-0 rout of NAIA foe in Braxton Harris’ debut as coach

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Champ Dozier ran for three touchdowns, Colby Suits threw for two, and Houston Christian kicked off the Braxton Harris era with a 66-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist on Saturday night.

Suits threw for two touchdowns in the first half and Dozier ran for two more, leading the Huskies to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Suits, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, finished 7-of-11 passing for 139 yards before giving way to Justin Fomby, who completed all nine of his attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Dozier had 11 carries for 93 yards and the Huskies totaled 242 yards on the ground.

The Buffaloes were held to 132 total yards.

Harris, who has recruited one of the top-rated classes in FCS, came to the Huskies after three years as an assistant at Campbell.

—-

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up