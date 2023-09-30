DiLiello accounts for 4 TDs in 1st quarter as Austin Peay rolls by Lindenwood 52-10

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns, Jevon Jackson ran for 158 yards and two scores…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns, Jevon Jackson ran for 158 yards and two scores and Austin Peay rolled to a 52-10 win over Lindenwood on Saturday.

DiLiello connected with Trey Goodman on a 42-yard touchdown just 1:36 into the game before the Governors intercepted three passes to set up three more touchdowns. Kam Thomas had a pair of 46-yard touchdowns receptions and DiLiello’s 12-yard run made it 28-0 after one quarter.

Jackson’s first touchdown make it 35-0 on the first play of the second quarter.

The Governors (3-2) piled up 320 yards on 20 plays in the first quarter. They finished with 690 yards, averaging nine yards on 76 snaps.

Lindenwood ran 40 plays, picking up 430 yards but had four turnovers. The teams combined for 50 first downs, 81 passes and 45 rushing attempts.

DiLiello was 15 of 30 for 349 yards. Seven receivers had two or three receptions with four getting at least 50 yards, led by Thomas’ 92.

Cole Dugger, one of three quarterbacks for the Lions (2-3), was 17 of 36 for 174 yards with three sacks and three picks. Robert Giaimo had 103 yards rushing.

