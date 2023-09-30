Devin Grant blocks FG attempt in overtime to help Buffalo beat Akron 13-10 for first win of season

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Alex McNulty made a 42-yard field goal in overtime and then Devin Grant blocked a field-goal…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Alex McNulty made a 42-yard field goal in overtime and then Devin Grant blocked a field-goal attempt to help Buffalo beat Akron 13-10 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Buffalo (1-4) beat Akron (1-4) for the sixth straight time.

It was the second straight overtime loss for Akron, which fell in quadruple overtime last week to Indiana. The Zips missed a 32-yard field goal that would have knocked off the Hoosiers on the final play of regulation.

Owen Wiley, the third kicker used by Akron this year, made his first career field goal with 22 seconds left in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead. Akron quarterback DJ Irons had 155 total yards in the first half. Irons was 12 of 15 for 83 yards and a touchdown, and he carried it 10 times for 72 yards.

But Irons was hurt in the second half and did not return.

McNulty made a 43-yarder to tie it at 10-all with 3:33 left in the third quarter.

Cole Snyder was 20 of 34 for 142 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo.

