Delaware scores 6 straight TDs in 42-14 win over St. Francis (PA)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dillon Trainer picked off a Nick Whitfield Jr. pass and returned if 55 yards for a touchdown to put the finishing touches on Delaware’s 42-14 win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday.

The Red Flash opened the game with an impressive 15-play, 85-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the Blue Hens answered with six touchdowns before St. Francis reached the end zone again.

Marcus Yarns burst up the middle and raced 30 yards for a touchdown to tie the game less than five minutes into the contest, and Ryan O’Connor threw four yards to Yarns to take the lead. O’Connor added a 48-yard pass to Kym Wimberly and a 27-yard throw to Joshua Youngblood to make it 28-7. Jo’Nathan Silver punched in from the 1 before Trainor capped the scoring effort.

Whitfield threw 11 yards to Luke Edwards with 2:43 left in the game to set the final margin.

Cole Doyle completed 12 of 21 passes for 118 yards for St. Francis before giving way to Whitfield, who was 5 of 8 for 57 yards. Each threw an interception. Doyle carried eight times for 48 yards.

O’Connor was 13 of 24 for 192 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes. Yarns carried 12 times for 139 yards.

