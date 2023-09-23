Live Radio
Delaware rallies from early 18-point deficit to beat New Hampshire 29-25

The Associated Press

September 23, 2023, 9:48 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan O’Connor threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, Marcus Yarns rushed for a 30-yard go-ahead touchdown with 3:33 left in the third quarter and Delaware overcame an 18-point deficit to beat New Hampshire 29-25 on a rainy Saturday night.

New Hampshire scored the opening 18 points of the game before O’Connor had passing scores of 32 and 24 yards to get Delaware within 18-15 at the break.

Delaware opened the second half with a three-play, 62-yard drive, ending in O’Connor’s 8-yard go-ahead throw to Chandler Harvin. The drive was aided by Jourdan Townsend’s 48-yard reception.

New Hampshire regained the lead, 25-22, when Dylan Laube returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards.

The Delaware defense had two big plays in the fourth quarter. Khalil Dawsey intercepted a pass by wide receiver Logan Tomlinson to spoil a trick play. Ty Davis deflected a pass in the end zone with 3:31 left.

Yarns finished with 105 yards on just 16 carries for Delaware (3-1, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Townsend had five catches for 122 yards and one score. Yarns also had five receptions for 74 yards and a TD.

Max Brosmer threw for 392 yards and two scores for New Hampshire (2-2, 0-1). D.J. Linkins had 110 yards receiving.

