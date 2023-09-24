Davidson uses touchdowns from 11 different players to beat NAIA-school St. Andrews 84-6

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coulter Cleland threw for two touchdowns, Aaron Maione added two on the ground and Davidson beat…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coulter Cleland threw for two touchdowns, Aaron Maione added two on the ground and Davidson beat NAIA-school St. Andrews 84-6 on Saturday.

Davidson scored the game’s first 35 points and led 49-6 at halftime. Maione found the end zone on second-quarter runs of 26 and 29 yards. Cleland completed 10 of his 11 passes in the first half for 149 yards.

Fifteen different rushers combined for 54 carries for 463 yards and nine touchdowns for Davidson (2-2). Maxwell Weaver and Sam Hedrick each had a receiving touchdown as 11 Wildcats scored.

The Wildcats finished with 716 yards of total offense.

The Davidson defense held St. Andrews to 115 yards — most coming on Darius Holly’s 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Davidson DL Daniel Harrington scooped up a fumble and rumbled 17 yards to the end zone to make it 56-6.

The Wildcats return to Pioneer Football League play next Saturday against San Diego.

