Davidson, King lead Youngstown State over Robert Morris 48-28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson passed for 339 yards and a touchdown, Tyshon King rushed 117 yards and three scores and Youngstown State rolled to a 48-28 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Dra Rushton polished off the opening drive with a 6-yard scoring run for the Penguins (2-1), but the point-after kick was blocked. Anthony Chiccitt connected with Noah Robinson for a 28-yard touchdown and a 7-6 lead for the Colonials (1-2). King answered with a 32-yard touchdown run late in the quarter and the Penguins grabbed a 13-7 lead.

Robinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from receiver Chaese Jackson early in the second period and Robert Morris led 14-13. Rushton capped off the ensuing drive with a 10-yard TD run and King ran it in from the 18-yard line with 3:05 left to give the Penguins a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Youngstown State put the game away with three unanswered touchdowns in the second half. Davidson passed to Brandan Serrano for a 9-yard score with 5:48 left in the third quarter. King scored on a 14-yard run three minutes later and Davidson put the Penguins up 48-14 with a 7-yard touchdown run 1:19 into the final period.

Davidson completed 21 of 25 passes with one interception for YSU. King carried 12 times, while Rushton added 55 yards on 14 rushes. C.J. Charleston had six catches for 119 yards, while Bryce Oliver snagged six passes for 108.

Chiccitt completed 19 of 31 passes for 171 yards and two scores. Zin’Tayvious Smith ran for 77 yards on three carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run with 1;22 left for the Colonials’ final score.

