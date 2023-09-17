Credle, Middlebrook help Middle Tennessee run away from Murray State, 35-14

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jaiden Credle raced 71 yards untouched for his second first-quarter touchdown, and Jekail Middlebrook had scoring…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jaiden Credle raced 71 yards untouched for his second first-quarter touchdown, and Jekail Middlebrook had scoring runs of 18 and 25 yards as Middle Tennessee State cruised to a 35-14 win over Murray State on Saturday.

After pulling in a 14-yard pass from Nicholas Vattiato to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive for the game’s first touchdown, Credle took the handoff on the first play of a drive and raced for the sideline, turned the corner and tip-toed down the sideline for the an impressive 71-yard run to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

Middlebrook took a handoff 25 yards to make it 21-0 two minutes into the second quarter, and added an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Vattiato capped the scoring with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Tate Jr.

Cole Rusk pulled in a 12-yard pass from DJ Williams to get the Racers on the board early in the second quarter. Cortezz Jones punched over from the 3 to get the Racers within two scores, 28-14, with 9:44 left in the game.

Vattiato was 28 of 34 for 291 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for the Blue Raiders (1-2). Credle finished with 11 carries for 132 yards. Middlebrook had six carries for 43 yards and two scores.

Jones led Murray State (1-2) with 15 carries for 136 yards rushing.

