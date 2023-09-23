Crawley, Grambling, Chalk it up in 35-23 win over Texas Southern

GRAMBLING, LA. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw two touchdowns and Floyd Chalk IV ran for two scores and Grambling beat…

GRAMBLING, LA. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw two touchdowns and Floyd Chalk IV ran for two scores and Grambling beat Texas Southern 35-23 on Saturday in a Southwestern Conference opener for Grambling.

Crawley threw for 195 yards and Lyndon Rash was the recipient of his two scores. Chalk carried it 17 times for 88 yards and Chance Williams amassed 174 yards on 19 carries and scored once.

Grambling (2-2, 1-0) outgained Texas Southern 477-271 and allowed Texas Southern to complete just 2-of-12 conversions on third down.

Jace Williams threw three touchdowns to three-different receivers — AJ Bennet, Eyan Means and Jyrin Johnson — and went 14 of 24 for 153 yards and connected with eight-different receivers for Texas Southern (0-4, 0-2). ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.