Coulter Cleland throws for 304 yards and 5 TDs as Davison beats Marist 49-21

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Coulter Cleland passed for 304 yards and threw touchdowns to five different receivers to help Davidson beat Marist 49-21 Saturday, snapping a nine-game skid against the Red Foxes.

The Wildcats (1-2, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) improved to 2-11 all time against Marist and beat the Red Foxes for the first time since 2010.

Cleland, a sophomore, who went into the game with three career touchdown throws, finished 17 of 21 and completed passes to 10 different receivers. He broke multiple would-be tackles before, as he was hit low by safety Kolbe Benham, flipping a pass to Aaron Maione who scampered 31 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Marist (0-2, 0-1) took possession deep in Wildcats territory after a botched punt and, after an incomplete pass, Brock Bagozzi threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Lombana that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter. Cleland connected with Jaleel Sales for an 18-yard score, hit Brody Reina down the right sideline for a 41-yard TD and added a 30-yard touchdown strike to Max Weaver with 1:02 left in the period. His 20-yard scoring toss to Christian Berry on the opening drive of the second half gave Davidson 35-7 lead with 12:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Bagozzi completed 12 of 32 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for Marist.

