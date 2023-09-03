Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Central State beats Mississippi…

Central State beats Mississippi Valley State 24-21 in the return of the Chicago Football Classic

The Associated Press

September 3, 2023, 12:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Central State kicked a late fourth-quarter field goal and beat Mississippi Valley State 24-21 on Saturday as the teams opened their seasons in the Chicago Football Classic on Soldier Field.

It was the 25 anniversary of the game and the first since 2019 that features Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up