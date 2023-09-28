Cardell Williams throws for 3 TDs, runs for a fourth, to lead Tulsa past Temple 48-26

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cardell Williams threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tulsa to a 48-26…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cardell Williams threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Tulsa to a 48-26 win over Temple on Thursday night to open America Athletic Conference play.

While Williams was 14-of-17 passing for 244 yards and ran for another 90 yards, the Golden Hurricanes (3-2) smothered the Owls (2-3) offense with two turnovers and three stops on fourth down. Temple just surpassed its season average of 258 yards passing but 99 yards came in the fourth quarter after Tulsa was comfortably ahead.

Tulsa’s offense piled up 533 yards behind Williams. He got the team off to a good start with 10- and 27-yard touchdown passes to Marquis Shoulders in the first quarter.

Williams was 7-of-8 passing for 112 yard and three touchdowns in the first half with an 8-yard connection with Devan Williams that made it 21-3 at halftime. Cardwell Williams added a 22-yard touchdown run inthe fourth quarter that made it 48-18. Anthony Watkins and Tahj Gary also had rushing touchdowns for the Golden Huricanes.

Temple, after driving for a field goal on the game-opening drive, followed with a punt, interception, fumble and a turnover on downs at the Tulsa 15 on its other four drives in the first half. After two punts to open the second half, the Owls found the end zone on E.J. Warner’s three-yard pass to Amad Anderson Jr. Warner also hit John Adams for a two-yard score with 2:35 to play.

Warner was 27 of 39 for 269 yards.

This was the first of three-straight games the Golden Hurricanes will play against Owls. Next up are Florida Atlantic and then Rice. Kennesaw State is the only other D-I school nicknamed Owls.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.