California hosts Idaho in its final nonconference game with visiting Vandals looking for 3-0 start

Idaho (2-0) at California (1-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: No line.

Series record: Cal leads 4-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

California looks to bounce back from a 14-10 home loss to Auburn when the Golden Bears host FCS-level Idaho in their final non-conference game. The Vandals beat Nevada last week for their first win over an FBS team since moving down a level in 2018. Idaho is seeking its first 3-0 start since 1994.

KEY MATCHUP

Idaho run defense vs. Cal running back Jaydn Ott. Ott ran for 79 yards in three quarters last week before leaving with an injury. He’s expected to be back this week and will provide a tough challenge for the Vandals. Ott has rushed for 266 yards in two games this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Idaho: QB Gevani McCoy has thrown for 477 yards with four TDs and only one interception through two games this season. He has completed 72.5% of his passes.

California: K Michael Luckhurst missed three field goals last week against Auburn and has missed five in two games this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the first meeting between the teams since 1934. … The Vandals have scored 75 points the first two games. … Idaho is 3-32 against Pac-12 teams since 1980 with the last win in 2000 against Washington State. … Cal has allowed only 14 points in the last six quarters. … The Bears forced and recovered three fumbles against Auburn for the first time since Sept. 9, 2017, against Weber State. Cal has seven takeaways in two games this season. … Cal is 3-13 in one-score games since the start of the 2020 season. … The Bears are 14-0 with an average margin of victory of 30.3 ppg against FCS teams since 2005.

