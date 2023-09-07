BYU seeking improved offensive production against Southern Utah

Southern Utah at BYU, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Line: No Line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: BYU leads 1-0.…

Southern Utah at BYU, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: No Line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: BYU leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A dismal debut on offense has BYU searching to unleash a more potent attack before the schedule toughens up starting with a visit to Arkansas next week. Southern Utah proved capable of hanging with Power 5 opponents after suffering a close loss to Arizona State and is seeking its first win over an FBS team since 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU surrendered only 38 rushing yards against Sam Houston and allowed the Bearkats to convert just two third downs. For Southern Utah to have a realistic shot at an upset victory, the Thunderbirds will need to improve on the 87 total rushing yards they generated against the Sun Devils.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern Utah: Justin Miller threw for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Thunderbirds 24-21 loss to the Sun Devils. Miller had no interceptions, but he struggled with accuracy, completing only 47% of his passing attempts. SUU will need more production out of its passing game going against an improved BYU defense.

BYU: LJ Martin began the season as BYU’s third string running back. Martin is already making a case to be the starter going forward. The true freshman rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries in his debut against Sam Houston. Martin had the highest carries and total yardage for a BYU freshman since Jamaal Williams in 2012.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU was one of five FBS teams to shut out an opponent in their season opener. The Cougars surrendered just 185 total yards to Sam Houston. … SUU held Arizona State to three second-half points in its season opener. … BYU QB Kedon Slovis scored his first two career rushing touchdowns against Sam Houston. … Thunderbirds DB George Ramirez scored a 47-yard touchdown off a blocked punt against Arizona State. … Cougars DB Jakob Robinson is tied for second nationally with two interceptions. … BYU is playing back-to-back home games to open a season for the first time since 2012.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.