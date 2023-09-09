Bryan McCoy’s scoop-and-score lifts Akron past upset-minded Morgan State, 24-21

Bryan McCoy’s scoop-and-score with just under a minute left allowed Akron to escape an upset bid by Morgan State, 24-21…

Jeff Undercuffler Jr. had the Zips at the Morgan State 11 with 1:08 left in the game, but his pass to the end zone was picked off by Justin Toles and it appeared the Bears had preserved their first win over an FBS opponent.

But on third-and-9 with 59 seconds left CJ Nunnally, IV roared into the backfield, tackled J.J. Davis eight yards behind the line of scrimmage, and stripped the ball loose for McCoy.

The Zips (1-1) took a 17-7 lead at intermission after Devonte Nelson picked off a Morgan State pass at midfield and returned it for a touchdown. But the Bears rallied in the third quarter behind a pair of Duce Taylor touchdown passes to Treveyon Pratt, the first from 31-yards out and the second from the 12.

Undercuffler threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times, twice by Toles. The Zips managed just eight yards rushing.

Taylor threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Morgan State (1-1).

