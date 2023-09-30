Bruzdewicz’s field goal with 3 seconds left gives Duquesne 31-28 win over LIU in NEC opener

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Bruzdewicz kicked a 34-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give Duquesne a 31-28…

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Bruzdewicz kicked a 34-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give Duquesne a 31-28 win over Long Island on Saturday in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

LIU’s Devon Wells sprinted 90 yards for a tying touchdown with 3:33 remaining, but the Dukes (2-2, 1-0) drove 49 yards on 10 plays to set up Bruzdewicz’s winning kick.

Duquesne’s Darius Perrantes was 17-of-29 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

Wells had 101 yards rushing on three carries and another 55 yards on three receptions.

The Sharks (0-4, 0-1) led 21-7 after Pat Bowen’s 71-yard run early in the second quarter. The Dukes tied it at 21-all by halftime behind Perrantes’ touchdown passes of 17 yards to Tedy Afful, who had two scoring catches, and 28 yards to Keshawn Brown.

Edward Robinson gave the Dukes the lead with a 14-yard run late in the third quarter. The Sharks were inside the 10-yard line midway through the final quarter before Chris Howell was intercepted by Dayvia Gbor.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.