Bret Bushka leads Butler to 47-21 victory over Division III foe Wabash College

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third, Butler had 244 yards on the ground, and the Bulldogs handled Division III-member Wabash College 47-21 on Saturday.

Bushka was a sharp 13-of-18 passing for 198 yards and Jyran Mitchell led the ground game with 82 yards and a touchdown. Ershod Jasey II added 63 yards rushing and one touchdown. Ethan Loss caught four passes for 73 yards with one touchdown.

Liam Thompson completed 22 of 32 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Wabash. The Little Giants totaled 276 yards passing and 62 yards rushing. Derek Allen Jr. caught 10 passes for 99 yards.

Bushka opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run, then threw 30 yards to Loss for a second quarter score. Mitchell scored on a short run for a 21-0 lead, but Wabash closed to within 24-14 at halftime.

Butler’s Nick Bafia scored on a 66-yard interception return to wrap up the scoring late in the fourth quarter.

