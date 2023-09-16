BJ Curry’s long TD-run helps Arkansas-Pine Bluff get past Miles College 21-20

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — BJ Curry broke loose on a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Arkansas-Pine…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — BJ Curry broke loose on a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on for a 21-20 victory over Division II-member Miles College on Saturday.

Curry finished with 98 yards rushing on 12 carries, and his TD-run gave Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2) a 21-7 lead with 7:42 to play in the third quarter.

Jamari Riley answered for Miles with an 8-yard touchdown run about three minutes later. Jaylin Peterson recovered a fumbled ball in the end zone that pulled Miles to 21-20 with 11:09 remaining.

Miles couldn’t convert on third and fourth downs from the Pine Bluff 2-yard line with about nine minutes left, fumbled the ball on its next series and ended its final drive stuffed at its own 28.

Mekhi Hagens threw for 64 yards with a touchdown pass for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Edwin Ekleinpeter Jr. was 13-of-29 passing for 262 yards for Miles.

