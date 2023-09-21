Baylor and No. 3 Texas clash in start of Longhorns’ last tour through the Big 12

No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Line: Texas by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel…

No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Texas by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas 80-28-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and enjoying its highest ranking since 2009. But now the Longhorns start their final season in the Big 12 at Baylor and they know it won’t be friendly. Saturday marks the 113th and likely last meeting between the rivals who are 100 miles apart. Baylor coach Dave Aranda has said fans have told him if the Bears win just one game this season, make it this one.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson vs. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Thompson has been the Longhorns’ game killer in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. His interception return against Alabama set up a late touchdown, and his TD return against Wyoming last week capped a 31-10 win. Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State, is making his third start in place of injured starter Blake Shapen.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Running back Jonathon Brooks is emerging as a late-game battering ram. His touchdown against Alabama after Thompson’s interception return helped seal that win. His 61-yard burst in the fourth quarter against Wyoming set up a late touchdown in a career game of 164 yards on 21 carries.

Baylor: The Bears need a big game from running back Richard Reese to help control tempo against the quick-strike Longhorns. Leading rushing Dominic Richardson is sidelined with an injury. Reese was last season’s Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and scored his first two touchdowns of 2023 last week against Long Island.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had the second-lowest passing total of his career last week with 131 yards against Wyoming. But he also stretched his streak of pass attempts without an interception to 205. … Texas has five interceptions from four different players. … Baylor has beaten Texas the last two times in Waco. This is fourth consecutive home game to open the season for Baylor. … Texas has scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of its last two games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.