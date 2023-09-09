Andrew Peasley throws 3 TD passes to lead Wyoming to 31-17 win against Portland State

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyoming to a 31-17 victory over Portland State…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Andrew Peasley threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyoming to a 31-17 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Wyoming (2-0), which upset Texas Tech 35-34 in double-overtime at home in a season opener, faced Portland State (0-2) for the first time and put up 371 yards of offense while holding the Vikings scoreless for most of the second half.

Peasley completed 11 of 16 passes for 201 yards. Ayir Asante had a pair of touchdown catches and finished with 78 yards receiving. Wyatt Wieland also had a scoring catch.

Sam Scott ran for 70 of Wyoming’s 170 yards.

Dante Chachere was 22-of-38 passing for 214 yards with a touchdown pass and a 2-yard scoring run.

After Wyoming turned the ball over with a fumble on its first possession, it scored on three of the next four possessions and led 21-10 at halftime.

