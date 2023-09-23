Andrew Lopez hits last-minute field goal, lifting Richmond to 20-19 win over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Lopez connected on a 28-yard field goal in the final minute, lifting Richmond to…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Lopez connected on a 28-yard field goal in the final minute, lifting Richmond to a 20-19 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Savon Smith scored on a 36-yard run to give Richmond a 17-10 lead in the third quarter. The Spiders’ next possession ended with points for Stony Brook when JuJu Ganthier intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, which proved critical to the outcome.

Richmond turned the ball over — on a fumble — on its next possession and the Seawolves capitalized with a 31-yard field goal by Spencer Biscoe for a 19-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. Neither team managed a first down the rest of the game, the exception being Richmond’s 57-yard drive to Lopez’s winning kick with 46 seconds remaining.

The Spiders (2-2, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association) got 106 yards on the ground from Smith and finished with a total of 198 yards rushing. They overcome four interceptions, three thrown in the first half by Jackson Hardy.

The Seawolves (0-4, 0-3) managed just 250 yards and 10 first downs.

