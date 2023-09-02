Alabama starts QB Jalen Milroe against Middle Tennessee after 3-man battle

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started quarterback Jalen Milroe in the opener Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State. Milroe emerged…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started quarterback Jalen Milroe in the opener Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State.

Milroe emerged from a three-man battle in fall camp to at least win the first-game nod, beating out Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and former five-star recruit Ty Simpson. That doesn’t mean the competition is over since the three were listed as co-starters on the depth chart.

Milroe spent last season as backup to Bryce Young, who went on to be the first overall NFL draft pick. He started the Texas A&M game when Young was injured, passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns and running 17 times for 81 yards.

He finished the season 31-of-53 passing for 297 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.

Buchner followed new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees from Notre Dame after committing in late April. He started the first two games last season before a shoulder injury sidelined him until the Gator Bowl, where Buchner led the Fighting Irish to a win over South Carolina.

Simpson is a redshirt freshman who only attempted five passes last season, completing four for 35 yards.

