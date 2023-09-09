Aidan Bouman throws two touchdown passes and South Dakota shuts out St. Thomas (Minnesota) 24-0

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, the South Dakota defense allowed just 166 yards, and the…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, the South Dakota defense allowed just 166 yards, and the Coyotes blanked St. Thomas of Minnesota 24-0 on Saturday.

Bouman completed 16 of 28 passes for 203 yards with touchdowns of 30 yards to Jack Martens and 3 yards to JJ Galbreath.

Carter Bell had six receptions for 87 yards and Travis Theis led the Coyotes (1-1) with 51 yards rushing. Nate Thomas had a 25-yard touchdown run. Myles Harden and Stephen Hillis had eight tackles each to lead the defense.

Tak Tateoka completed 15 of 22 passes for 133 yards for the Tommies (1-1). He was sacked four times.

The teams last met 44 years ago in the first game at the DakotaDome, a 22-6 victory for the Coyotes.

St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso was offensive coordinator at South Dakota in 2004 and 2005. His teams averaged 38 points per game, including 49.7 in 2005.

