Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene will miss 3-5 months with knee injury

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest receiver Donavon Greene has a knee injury that could keep him out for the season.

The school announced Monday that Greene would miss three to five months after suffering the injury on the first day of preseason camp. Greene was expected to take a leading role among the receivers working with new starting quarterback Mitch Griffis.

“Donavon Greene is a great player and an even better person,” coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “He will play a key role off the field this season as he works towards a speedy and safe recovery in the coming months.”

Greene was second on the team last year with 642 yards receiving on 37 catches, including six touchdowns. Wake Forest had lost leading receiver A.T. Perry to the NFL. But Greene’s return, along with Jahmal Banks and Taylor Morin, offered plenty of depth.

Greene missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. Wake Forest opens the season against Elon on Aug. 31.

