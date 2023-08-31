It’s Miami vs. Miami when the Hurricanes play host to the RedHawks in Friday opener

Miami (Ohio) at Miami, Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network) Line: Miami by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.…

Miami (Ohio) at Miami, Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Miami by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Miami leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

There should be some sort of Miami trophy or something, but all that’s at stake is just a 1-0 record. It’s imperative that the Hurricanes get off to a good start, both to help move past last season’s 5-7 debacle and tune up for a Week 2 showdown with Texas A&M.

Miami (Ohio) is facing a Power 5 opponent to open a season for the 14th time in the last 22 seasons. The RedHawks have lost each of their last 12 such games; the last win over a Power 5 in Week 1 was at North Carolina in the 2002 campaign.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke against an experienced defense. The RedHawks bring back nine starters from a defense that was very good for much of last season despite the team’s 6-7 record. Van Dyke struggled with shoulder issues in 2022 and banged up a thumb in training camp this year, but has said he’s already clicking in the Hurricanes’ new offense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami (Ohio): QB Brett Gabbert. The name should sound familiar; he is Blaine Gabbert’s brother. He’s thrown for 6,259 yards and 45 touchdowns so far in college.

Miami: S Kam Kinchens. A returning All-American, Kinchens emerged as both the best player and best leader on Miami’s defense last season. There is a slew of talent around him on that side of the ball; the question is how quickly the Hurricanes can make the pieces fit.

FACTS & FIGURES

Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was a defensive assistant at Miami (Ohio) in 2009 and 2010. … The last meeting between the teams was a 54-3 win for the Hurricanes in 1987 on their way to the school’s second national championship and a 12-0 record. … In an effort to clear up some confusion, the RedHawks (established 1809) are Miami University, and the Hurricanes (established 1925) are the University of Miami. … Neither school plays home games in “Miami.” The Hurricanes’ home field is in Miami Gardens; the RedHawks’ home field is in Oxford, Ohio. … Former University of Miami President Donna Shalala got one of her college degrees in 1962 from the Western College for Women — which is now part of, yes, Miami University.

