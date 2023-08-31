Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Holley, defense, lift E.…

Holley, defense, lift E. Illinois to 27-0 win over Indiana St. in 1st season-opening win since ’17

The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Pierce Holley threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Illinois beat Indiana State 27-0 in a season opener on Thursday night.

After holding the Sycamores to a three-and-out to start the game, Holley led Eastern Illinois on a seven-play, 78-yard drive that ended with his 35-yard scoring pass to Justin Bowick for a 6-0 lead.

Within the final minute of halftime, Eastern Illinois sealed it with consecutive pick-6s for an 18-0 lead. Tyris Harvey and Nijhay Burt intercepted Gavin Screws with 55 and 21 seconds left, respectively, to close the half.

Screws threw for 116 yards with 70 of them going to receiver Dakota Caton, who had six receptions.

The win marked the Panthers first season-opening win since beating Indiana State 22-20 on Aug. 31, 2017. That season also marked the last time Eastern Illinois finished above .500 (6-5). The win ended a six-game losing streak that started on Oct. 15 last year with an overtime defeat against Lindenwood.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up