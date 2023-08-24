Hawaii heads to Vanderbilt as both teams open their seasons in a stadium under construction

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Vanderbilt by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record:…

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Vanderbilt by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Vanderbilt leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Vanderbilt can open with a victory for a second straight season at Hawaii’s expense. The Commodores gave coach Clark Lea a 63-10 rout in Hawaii a year ago. Now Vanderbilt kicks off Lea’s third season with FirstBank Stadium literally a construction zone beyond each end zone. Attendance will be 28,500 in what already was the Southeastern Conference’s smallest stadium. Hawaii is paying back its home-and-home series with the SEC’s lone private university.

KEY MATCHUP

Managing the clock. Hawaii uses the run-and-shoot offense coach Timmy Chang used when he played for the Rainbow Warriors. Vanderbilt ranked 21st nationally and fourth in the SEC last season, holding the ball for 32 minutes, 3 seconds per game. Hawaii averaged just 28 minutes of possession a game last season, good for 108th nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hawaii: QB Brayden Schager has a year of experience running the run-and-shoot. The junior should be more comfortable after completing 55.3% of his passes for 2,348 yards with 13 TDs and 10 interceptions last season.

Vanderbilt: WR Will Sheppard ranked second in the SEC last season with nine touchdown catches. He had three games with more than one TD reception.

FACTS & FIGURES

Hawaii is opening on the road for only the fifth time against an SEC program and first since losing 56-10 at Florida in 2008. … Hawaii is 3-10-1 all-time against current SEC teams, including 0-4 on the road. … Vanderbilt more than doubled its win total in Lea’s second season, going 5-7 last season. The Commodores are trying to build on a finish where they won both their first SEC road game and consecutive league games since 2018. … Vanderbilt led the SEC by scoring four TDs on defense or special teams last season. … Vanderbilt ranked 12th nationally and second in the SEC with only six interceptions thrown last season. … The Commodores ranked fourth in the SEC and 26th nationally allowing only 1.25 sacks per game last season. … Lea and Chang are among 18 FBS coaches at their alma maters. … Hawaii WR Karsyn Pupunu lost an uncle, aunt and two cousins in the Maui wildfire. DB Kimo Holo Holt-Mossman’s childhood home was destroyed in the fires.

