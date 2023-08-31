BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Sam Houston at BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: BYU by 19 ½, according to FanDuel…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Sam Houston at BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: BYU by 19 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First Meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both programs are looking to get off to a quick start entering their first seasons in new conferences. The Cougars joined the Big 12 this season after spending a dozen seasons in the FBS independent ranks. The Bearkats are entering their first season at the FBS level after moving from the WAC to Conference USA.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s rebuilt defense will be looking to prove itself against a Sam Houston offense that struggled to be productive a year ago. The Bearkats were held under 20 points five times in nine games and eclipsed 30 points only once. Stopping opponents was a chore for the Cougars last season. BYU allowed 407 yards and 29.5 points per game in 2022.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sam Houston: QB Keegan Shoemaker will need to improve his accuracy and efficiency for the Bearkats to experience a smooth transition in their first CUSA season. Shoemaker passed for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns, but only completed 46.6% of his pass attempts.

BYU: QB Kedon Slovis has big shoes to fill as the successor to Jaren Hall and Zach Wilson. Slovis is trying to make a name for himself again after a disappointing season at Pittsburgh. He comes to the Cougars with 9,973 passing yards and 68 passing touchdowns in his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU has scored 35.96 points per game over the last three seasons. … Sam Houston is 3-30 all-time vs FBS teams. The Bearkats last win over an FBS opponent was a 48-45 overtime victory against New Mexico in 2011. … BYU’s offensive line allowed just 13.0 sacks in 2022, ranking 13th among FBS teams. … Bearkats coach K.C. Keeler is one of five active college football coaches with 250 career victories, including the 2021 national championship. … The Cougars have four new defensive coaches, led by first-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill. BYU retained one defensive position coach, Jernaro Gilford, from 2022.

