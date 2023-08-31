Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Bennett, Fulcher pace Sacramento…

Bennett, Fulcher pace Sacramento State in 38-24 win over Nicholls

The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THIBODAUX, La (AP) — Kaiden Bennett threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and Sacramento State controlled Nicholls from the outset and beat the Colonels 38-24 in a season opener Thursday night in the coaching debut for Andy Thompson.

Marcus Fulcher added two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets’ first two scores which created a 14-0 cushion for the eighth-ranked team in the FCS Coaches Poll.

The Colonels drew within 17-10 midway through the third quarter after inheriting a short field off an interception and Pat McQuaide ran it in from the 4. But Sacramento State scored the next three touchdowns, the first coming with 1:05 left in the third when Bennett threw a 40-yard score to Jared Gipson for a 14-point advantage.

Early in the fourth, Bennett ran it in from the 7 to end a brief five-play, 63-yard drive in a little more than two minutes, and following a turnover on downs by Nicholls, Bennett threw a six-yard score to Anderson Grover on the one-play drive for a 38-10 lead.

McQuaid threw for 196 yards including an 84-yard score to Terry Matthews for the game’s last score.

It was Nicholls first home loss in a season opener since 1992.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up