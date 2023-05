Las Vegas Raiders sign first-round draft pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson, a defensive end from Texas Tech, on…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed first-round pick Tyree Wilson, a defensive end from Texas Tech, on Friday.

Wilson was taken seventh overall from the Red Raiders, where he started the past three seasons. His played his first year at Texas A&M.

Wilson made 121 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. The Raiders hope his ability to pressure the quarterback will translate to the NFL and boost a pass rush that was 30th in sacks last season. Wilson could work his way into a rotation with returning ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The rookie salary cap number for the seventh pick is $4.5 million, according to overthecap.com.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.