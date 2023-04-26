ACC spring wrap: 14 players ready to break out in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A look at football players in the Atlantic Coast Conference this spring who are poised to…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A look at football players in the Atlantic Coast Conference this spring who are poised to have standout seasons this fall in the now division-less league:

BOSTON COLLEGE: OL Christian Mahogany was a second-team all-ACC selection in 2021 who missed all last year with a knee injury. But the 6-foot-3, 333-pound guard is back to anchor the Eagles offensive line.

CLEMSON: DL Peter Woods is a 6-3, 270-pound freshman who enrolled in January and showed he’s capable of helping to make up for the loss of three-year starter Bryan Bresee.

DUKE: CB Al Blades Jr. is a graduate transfer who played five seasons at his late father’s alma mater of Miami. The younger Blades played in 49 games for the Hurricanes with four interceptions and 14 pass breakups.

FLORIDA STATE: TE Jaheim Bell is a South Carolina transfer who was one of the most versatile Gamecocks players last season. Bell also lined up at running back and receiver and was the team’s second-leading rusher and fourth-leading pass catcher.

GEORGIA TECH: QB Haynes King transferred from Texas A&M and looks like he’ll make an impact in the first full season of coach Brent Key. King opened as the Aggies’ starter, but was limited to six games due to injuries. He threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama.

LOUISVILLE: QB Jack Plummer, the son of Jake “The Snake” Plummer, rejoined new Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm after a season at Cal and four at Purdue. The younger Plummer is well versed in Brohm’s schemes and could ease the transition for a new offense.

MIAMI: RB Chris Johnson is a freshman who picked the Hurricanes over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Mississippi. Johnson should have opportunities to contribute in Mario Cristobal’s second season —- if he’s up for it.

NORTH CAROLINA: WR Kobe Paysour should be a valuable option with the Tar Heels looking to replace all-ACC receiver Josh Downs. Paysour, a third-year player, was fourth on the team with 29 catches and had four touchdowns.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE: QB Brennan Armstrong is the Virginia transfer looking to earn a starting job after Devin Leary transferred to Kentucky. Armstrong will be reunited with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who directed a prolific passing game with the left-hander at Virginia in 2021.

PITT: TE Karter Johnson is in his second season with the Panthers after playing at Butler (Kan.) Community College. Johnson, 6-2, 265 pounds, started two games last season and is expected to be a bigger factor for the team this fall.

SYRACUSE: DB Isaiah Johnson joined the Orange from Dartmouth last season and started six games after a midseason knee injury to Garrett Williams. Syracuse is counting on Johnson to continue his improvement and be a key defensive contributor.

VIRGINIA: CB Tayvonn Kyle is an Iowa State graduate transfer who started two games for the Cyclones. The Cavaliers hope he can help patch a secondary that lost starting cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress.

VIRGINIA TECH: DT Wilfried Pene is a 6-3, 285-pound fourth-year player who the Hokies hope takes a step forward after playing in 11 games with 12 tackles last season. He picked up a sack in the Hokies’ spring game earlier this month.

WAKE FOREST: QB Mitch Griffis is next up after Sam Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame. Hartman directed the Deacons two highest-scoring teams the past two years and it will be up to third-year sophomore Griffis to keep that going as the team’s starting passer.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.