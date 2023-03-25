MARCH MADNESS: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight | Top seeds fail to advance | FAU beats Kansas to reach 1st Final Four | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Utah State player upgraded to fair condition after collapse

The Associated Press

March 25, 2023, 12:50 AM

Utah State redshirt freshman wide receiver Josh Davis is in fair condition on Friday, one day after collapsing at spring football practice following sudden cardiac arrest, the university announced.

Davis, initially was listed in critical condition, was breathing on his own. He is in the intensive-care unit at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

Davis’ parents arrived in Utah on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Davis, who is from Carlsbad, California, collapsed at Merlin Olsen Field and was immediately treated by the training staff, the university said. He was taken to Logan Regional Hospital.

The university said Davis was stabilized in the Logan hospital before being moved to Ogden.

