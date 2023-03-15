Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech and Florida State will open the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland. The Aer Lingus College…

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech and Florida State will open the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic matchup announced Wednesday will mark the second time that two Atlantic Coast Conference teams have opened the season in Ireland. Georgia Tech beat Boston College 17-14 in the 2016 opener in Dublin.

The game, scheduled for Aug. 24, 2024, at Aviva Stadium, will make Florida State’s first international game. Georgia Tech will serve as the home team.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes at Florida State and Georgia Tech to expand the reach of ACC football and play in front of an international audience,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said the game is “a unique chance for our student-athletes to experience a new culture, for our fans to support us at an incredible destination and for Georgia Tech to further promote our Institute, athletics department, students and alumni on a global stage.”

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he was “immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“The way the 2024 season lays out with a third open date, the trip made sense from a football perspective as well,” Norvell said. “Very few people have the chance to travel to a different continent and experience another culture, much less take an entire team, so I am appreciative of everyone’s hard work and support to make this game happen.”

Northwestern beat Nebraska 31-28 in the 2022 game in Dublin. Navy and Notre Dame are scheduled to play the 2023 opener in Dublin.

