Robinson scores 20, Clemson women upend No. 23 Florida State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Amari Robinson scored 20 points and Clemson made all the clutch plays in the fourth quarter to upset No. 23 Florida State 74-61 on Sunday to close the ACC regular season.

After the Seminoles scored 11 straight to close within 60-58 in the middle of the final period, Daisha Bradford and Ruby Whitehorn hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Clemson. As the clock dipped under a minute, McKayla Elmore converted a three-point play for a 71-61 lead.

Brie Perpignan scored 17 points and had seven assists for the Tigers (16-14, 7-11). After winning only three league games last season, Clemson has two wins over ranked ACC foes this year. Whitehorn had 13 points and Bradford 11 with seven rebounds and five assists. The Tigers hit 9 of 20 3-pointers and shot 46% overall.

Makayla Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Florida State (23-7, 12-6), which dropped to the fifth-seed for the league tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Ta’Niya Latson, who leads the ACC with a freshman record of 21.83 points per game, was held to four on 1-of-9 shooting, hitting her only field goal with 3:40 left in the game.

FSU missed its final six shots and finished 1 of 11 after making it a two-point game.

Clemson outscored the Seminoles 12-4 over the last three minutes of the first half to take a 38-30 lead.

