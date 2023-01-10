BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 5:02 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 4, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (63) 15-0 1575 1
2. TCU 13-2 1482 4
3. Michigan 13-1 1423 2
3. Ohio State 11-2 1404 3
5. Alabama 11-2 1329 5
6. Tennessee 11-2 1273 6
7. Penn State 11-2 1199 7
8. Washington 11-2 1091 12
9. Tulane 12-2 981 17
10. Florida State 10-3 926 13
11. Utah 10-4 878 10
12. Clemson 11-3 839 11
13. Southern California 11-3 829 8
14. Kansas State 10-4 769 9
15. LSU 10-4 766 15
16. Oregon 10-3 708 14
17. Oregon State 10-3 690 16
18. Notre Dame 9-4 498 20
19. Mississippi State 9-4 364 23
20. Troy 12-2 314 24
21. UCLA 9-4 238 18
22. Pittsburgh 9-4 193 NR
23. South Carolina 8-5 164 19
24. Fresno State 10-4 134 NR
25. Texas 8-5 69 21

Dropped Out: No. 22 Texas-San Antonio (11-3); No. 25 North Carolina (9-5).

Others Receiving Votes: Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 68; Minnesota (9-4) 57; Air Force (10-3) 50; Duke (9-4) 47; North Carolina (9-5) 35; Boise State (10-4) 22; Texas Tech (8-5) 13; Iowa (8-5) 9; South Alabama (10-3) 9; Ohio (10-4) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Maryland (8-5) 4; Brigham Young (8-5) 3; Cincinnati (9-4) 3; Louisville (8-5) 3; Central Florida (9-5) 2; Mississippi (8-5) 1; Purdue (8-6) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

